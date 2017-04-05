The owner of a Shreveport construction company was arrested for fraud after failing to pay his subcontractors for work they did on a remodeling job, Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator said Wednesday in a news release.
Brandon Shaver, 33, of the 300 block of Willow Ridge, turned himself in to the sheriff’s office after a warrant was obtained for his arrest. Shaver is the owner of The Way Construction.
Shaver was accused of using money from a home remodeling job to pay for work on another job, according to Det. Casey Jones. As a result, two subcontractors were not paid by Shaver for completed work on the home remodel, and one of the subcontractors placed a lien on the homeowner’s property. The subcontractors are owed more than $8,000.
Additionally, Shaver was not licensed with Louisiana to contract work related to the remodel, resulting in additional charges, Jones said.
Shaver was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on charges of contractors misapplication of payment and home improvement fraud.