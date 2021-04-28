SHREVEPORT, La. -- Wear that mask if you're going into Government Plaza. The City of Shreveport and Caddo Parish are sticking with it. That's after Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards left it up to municipalities.
But across the river in Bossier Parish, the Police Jury says masks are optional for the public and staff members. A revised parish declaration states those entering and working in the courthouse "may choose" to wear masks.
In Shreveport, Mayor Adrian Perkins' office released a statement. It said, "All government buildings and offices of the City of Shreveport and Parish of Caddo will continue to require all employees and visitors to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth."
The statement also said, "COVID-19 and the spread of variants are still a real threat in our communities."
On Tuesday, Edwards loosened the state's mask mandate. But masks are still required in some state government buildings, public transportation, hospitals and nursing homes, and schools from early childhood all the way through college.
This all comes as Louisiana sees near pandemic lows of infections, hospitalizations and deaths. Meantime, vaccines are now widely available.
The statement from Perkins' office listed these exceptions to the local mask mandate:
- Any child under the age of eight years, however, all children between the ages of two and seven years old are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth
- Any individual with a medical condition that prevents the wearing of a face covering
- Any individual seeking to communicate with someone who has or is suspected of having a communication disorder
- Any individual giving a speech for broadcast or to an audience
- Any individual temporarily removing his or her face covering for identification purposes.