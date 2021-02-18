SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Shreveport City Council will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Friday to consider declaring an emergency because of the severe weather.
Other agenda items include authorization of overtime pay and/or hiring extra personnel or contractors to help during the emergency and discussion of water resources for citizens in the city.
The meeting will be held virtually and may be viewed via live stream on the city's website or on Facebook.
Public comments may be submitted by visiting https://www.shreveportla.gov/FormCenter/ CityCouncil-Forms-30/Citizen-Request-to-Speak-135 to submit a request to speak form and to attach a written comment via the upload button. Written public comments submitted before 4 p.m. and will be read aloud during the public comment period of the meeting. Written public comments shall be limited to three minutes of read time.