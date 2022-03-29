SHREVEPORT, La -- Get ready for a jolt when you open that car insurance renewal bill here. Rates in the metro area are going way up -- 25 percent.
That's according to The Zebra, which calls itself the nation's leading
independent insurance comparison site. They say the average annual premium in Shreveport this year is $2,206.
The Zebra spokeswoman Nicole Beck says, "Car insurance costs are directly tied to the number of claims filed in an area. Drivers should continue to practice safe driving behaviors to lower rates."
The Zebra says auto insurance nationally is up an average of just 3 percent.
Shreveport premiums are still much lower than other metros in Louisiana, which has the highest car insurance in the nation with an average of nearly $3,300.
Louisiana has the three most expensive cities in the country for car insurance, starting with New Orleans, followed by Baton Rouge and Alexandria.
The Zebra says damage from severe weather, car theft, and reckless driving also drive up rates.
