LEESVILLE, La. -- A Shreveport carjacking suspect is in custody and facing numerous felony charges following a multi-parish high speed pursuit Wednesday morning that ended with at least two deputies injured.
The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post the pursuit from Sabine Parish into its parish happened around 8:30 a.m. Sabine deputies tried to make a traffic stop in Many but the driver refused and sped south on U.S. Highway 171 through Florien then into Hornbeck and Anacoco towards Leesville.
Officers from the Anacoco Police Department, Louisiana State Police, Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office and Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force joined in the pursuit.
Sabine patrol deputies had attempted what's called a PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver to stop the driver but were not successful. Deputies reported the driver would laugh and waive at them. He also avoided spike strips at two locations before entering Vernon Parish.
As the chase crossed the Vernon Lake Bridge, a Sabine deputy, who was trying to get a civilian out of the lane of travel, was rammed twice by the driver, causing the patrol unit to go off the road and become disabled on its side in a ditch.
Then Vernon Parish deputies tried to PIT the driver again, and he began to "aggressively ram" their patrol units, the Vernon sheriff's office said. So, to keep the driver from entering into the city limits of Leesville, a Vernon Parish narcotics agent drove her patrol unit head-on into the carjacker's car.
Both vehicles came to a rest in the traffic median. Then officers from multiple agencies surrounded the driver and broke out his window to get him out.
The suspect was taken to the Vernon Parish jail. His name and charges are pending release as the suspect initially refused to identify himself.
Meanwhile, the Sabine deputy and the Vernon narcotics agent were treated for minor injuries sustained in their crashes.
Two Vernon sheriff's office patrol units suffered significant damage.