SHREVEPORT, La. - A hot button issue at Tuesday's City Council meeting was the possible repeal of a part of legislation approved last year that banned smoking at businesses in the city. The amended legislation would have exempted Shreveport casinos from following the law that goes into effect Aug. 1.
However, the City Council's decision on the issue became a cliff hanger. And that decision came after more than two hours of public comment, where citizens, organizational leaders and casino employees implored the council to keep the smoking ban in place and not give casinos a break.
When it came time for a vote, Council Chairman James Flurry offered what he called a compromise that would have still allowed the two Shreveport casinos to have smoking in its facilities but with the stipulation they create a third-floor smoke free area. That suggestion was met with dissatisfaction from audience members.
So Flurry backed off that and called for an "up or down" vote on his amendment to exempt casinos from the smoke free ban. The vote was 4 to 3.
But before the council moved forward, Councilwoman Tabitha Taylor asked for a reconsideration of the vote. The rest of the council agreed and unanimously voted to reconsider the matter.
That's when Councilman Grayson Boucher said he had spoken with Bossier City's Mayor Tommy Chandler, who was open to the idea of banning smoking in Bossier City casinos.
After some more back and forth discussion, the council finally voted to table the legislation, which left open the door to further conversations. But at the same time, without an up or down vote on the exemption it left the smoking ban -- that's effective in less than three weeks -- in place.
When the council tables legislation that means it is postponed until there is a motion to bring it up again. The item is listed under unfinished business on each agenda but cannot be brought up for discussion until there is a majority vote to take it off the table.
After the meeting, Councilwoman LeVette Fuller said, "It's disappointing and humiliating to realize that we're so willing to compromise the health of our community in favor of what we keep saying are these jobs."
Ashley Hebert, the government relations director for the American Heart Association, also was expressed displeasure at the vote.
"We are very disappointed that we don't have a clear answer for what's happening. ... We would have preferred that the ordinance not be tabled. The citizens of Shreveport elected the Shreveport City Council not to worry about what Bossier City is doing."
But later Tuesday night, Boucher took to social media to explain his votes -- the first being to support the casino smoking exemption then the other to table it.
"Table is much different than postpone. In my opinion, this measure is DEAD. I will not support taking it off the table. No smoking at both casinos in Shreveport will begin August 1st. As far as I’m concerned, it’s over," Boucher wrote.
Also Tuesday night after the meeting, Smoke-Free Louisiana Coalition applauded the council's decision in an email.
"The council’s decision means thousands of employees won’t continue to be exposed to the dangers of secondhand smoke on the job,” said Feamula Bradley, Shreveport regional manager for the Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living (TFL). “No one should have to put their health at risk just to earn a paycheck or enjoy a night out,” she adds.
The current Louisiana Smoke-Free Air Act (Act 815), established in January 2007, prohibits smoking in most public places and workplaces, including all restaurants with or without attached bars; it did not include bars and gaming facilities.
There are 29 cities and municipalities in Louisiana that have already enacted comprehensive smoke-free policies including New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette, three of the state’s largest and most visited cities.