SHREVEPORT, La. -- A center to help to help caregivers and patients navigate dementia and Alzheimer's disease has opened in Shreveport. And the services are free.
The Bridge Alzheimer's and Dementia Resource Center provides education, support, counseling and activities.
"We help them navigate through their journey whether it be in legal matters financial matters, assisted living and then there's always different behaviors that their loved one is going through that they may not understand how to deal with and we can help them with that," said Paulette Freeman, the executive director.
According to the Center for Brain Health at LSU Shreveport, there are more than 85,000 people within a 75-mile radius of the center affected by dementia.
Research is underway including brain and heart health, Alzheimer's prevention and Parkinson's disease studies.
There is no cure for dementia or Parkinson's disease.
"I have two goals," said Elizabeth Disbrow, professor of neurology and director of Center for Brain Health. "One is to help contribute to cure, but the other one is to help relieve the suffering of the people in our community."
A dementia prevention health fair is set for March 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at A.B. Palmer Community Center.