SHREVEPORT, La. -- Sherricka Fields Jones, who took over as chief financial officer in Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration last March, has resigned, effective Dec. 31. She has worked for the city for nearly nine years.
Perkins Communications Manager Ben Riggs said her resignation was given verbally. There's no word on the reason for her resignation or what her future plans are.
“After nearly nine years of dedicated service to the City of Shreveport, Sherricka Fields Jones will be moving on to new and exciting opportunities at the end of the month," Mayor Perkins said in a written statement.
"We are grateful to Mrs. Jones for her tireless work to improve to the city’s finances and wish her luck on her new adventure,” Perkins continued.
Fields Jones said in a brief written statement provided to KTBS by the administration, “I am grateful for the honor to have served the City for almost nine years and I wish the City continued success.”
Fields Jones has worked under three administrations, beginning as assistant chief administrative officer under Mayor Cedric Glover in March 2013. She stayed on through the Ollie Tyler administration, and was elevated to interim CAO in the final weeks of Tyler's term. She continued in that role to begin the Perkins administration until she shifted to the CFO role this year.
According to her bio information on her LinkedIn account, Fields Jones graduated from Centenary College in 2005 with a degree in finance, with studies in business administration and economics.