SHREVEPORT, La- A child was rushed to a hospital Thursday after getting hit by an SUV while exiting a school bus. The driver of the SUV then drove away from the scene.
It happened around 3:45 this afternoon on Jewella Avenue at Silver Pine Boulevard. It was rainy afternoon and police say the vehicle was moving quickly.
The child was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment, suffering numerous broken bones.
We're told the child is in stable condition.
Sgt. Charles Thompson says a silver Cadillac Escalade drove off after hitting the child.
"They were in the northbound lane, had their stop placards out. A child exits the bus, makes it to the southbound lane of Jewella. A silver Cadillac Escalade collides with her, sending her airborne to the ground," said Thompson.
Police say they have video from nearby businesses.
But, as of now, they have yet to catch the driver.
If you have any information related to this incident, contact Shreveport Police or Caddo Crimestoppers.