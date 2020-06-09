SHREVEPORT, La. - Some leaders in Shreveport are celebrating the life of George Floyd.
Former state representative Barbara Norton and Bishop L. Lawrence Brandon honored the Minneapolis man's life Tuesday at Praise Temple Baptist Church.
They along with representatives from the Shreveport Police Department and the Shreveport City Marshal's Office spoke in honor and remembrance of Floyd.
The program ended with a moment of silence for the eight minutes former officer Derek Chauvin's knee was on Floyd's neck.
"We're just here more or less to tell the story, the real story about where we are in this country and about where we need to be and to stand together in unity to say 'We must come together,'" Norton said.
Norton said this was not a protest.