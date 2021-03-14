Shreveport, LA - A local church honoring first responders on this weekend.
Pastor Howard Hall and the congregation of Shreveport Baptist Temple invited area law enforcement officers, firefighters, and emergency medical service personnel to their 8th Annual First Responders Appreciation Day.
The special service was followed by a fish fry and special deserts for the responders and their families.
"They have done so much for our community, and I think in the climate that we are in right now, they're under appreciated a little bit. So we want them to know that we thank them we appreciate them all their hard work and sacrifice and their families," said Susie Turner of Shreveport Baptist Temple.
"Since this year we've gone through a lot of unprecedented times with Covid and the winter storm recently, every now and again it's nice to hear citizens say thank you. We appreciate any invitation we get to attend a church service and be able to worship with anyone, but at the end of the day the invitation for some to just say thank you is appreciated," said Clarence Reese, Assistant Fire Chief for the Shreveport Fire Department.
The people of the church are planning on hosting the event once again next year for the 9th time.