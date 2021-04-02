SHREVEPORT, La. -- Thousands of people around the Ark-La-Tex will head to church this weekend for Easter services. Good Friday 2021 was a big difference from the year before. In April 2020, less than a month into the pandemic, most churches had to cancel in-person services, opting to go virtual if possible. As of Friday, Louisiana was still in Phase 3, so there are no restrictions on religious services, but an executive order from Gov. John Bel Edwards requires churches to practice social distancing. As a result, the upcoming holiday won't be completely back to normal, but most agree it will be an improvement.
"It is a joy to be able to get back together again," said Jeanie Fentress, after attending Good Friday services at New Life Tabernacle of Shreveport.
Good Friday is one of the holiest days on the Christian calendar, marking the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. While the somber occasion is usually treated with reverence, this year there’s a reason for a little extra optimism.
"We are really looking forward to starting to see more people, get to enjoy fellowship with one another and getting back in the community," said Meredith Steadman, a minister to children at First Baptist Church.
In-person Sunday School classes have already resumed and an Easter egg hunt is set for Saturday, April 3. Steadman says she gets just as excited as the kids who attend.
"Every single time one of our sweet faces comes in, and we haven't seen them in a year, it just brings me such joy," said Steadman.
In honor of Good Friday, New Life Tabernacle offered more than an hour of songs, dancing, and fellowship.
"We didn't have it last year," said Fentress, recalling the early days of COVID-19. "There was not an ability for us to gather together because of the pandemic."
Fentress, who used to work at New Life Tabernacle, now runs her own teaching ministry, Teaching the Living Christ (TLC) Ministries. But after their building was damaged during the February snow and ice storm, she was invited back to combine their efforts for Good Friday.
"We're so blessed to be able to gather together again," said Fentress. "This is a beautiful facility, we can spread out and have a safe environment."
This year also marked the return of the Stations of the Cross at First Baptist, the tradition of depicting the Passion of Christ in the hours before his crucifixtion. Attendees will notice some differences, in addition to bottles of hand sanitizer at every station.
"At each candle, there's a reflection asking us to reflect not only on the pandemic, but on everything that's been happening in our world," said Steadman.
The precautions they've put in place over the last few months will still be in effect during the Easter weekend, including roping off every other pew to maintain social distancing, and discouraging members from hugging or shaking hands. Steadman is optimistic the latter could change by August. Easter Sunday services at First Baptist will be held Sunday, April 4 at 10:30 a.m. including a full orchestra, vocal ensemble, and sermon by Dr. Jeff Raines, according to music minister Glen Adkins.
At New Life Tabernacle, Sunday's service will also begin at 10:30 a.m.