SHREVEPORT, La. – Missing bank reconciliations, incorrect employee information and failure to meet the audit filing deadline are just a few of the findings in an independent audit of the city of Shreveport’s finances.
The report, released Monday by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, is a routine review of the city’s fiscal year 2021 activity. It does not include findings anticipated in a separate investigative audit.
The Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office is continuing its investigation of the city’s finance department that was started earlier this year. City Councilman John Nickelson requested the review into possible illegalities in the city’s finances and accounting after former city controller Ben Hebert said he was fired in December after bringing issues to his supervisors’ attention.
The investigative audit is nearing an end. But it still could be weeks before the completed report is released to the public.
Hebert made several allegations about the city’s accounting practices and raised questions about Mayor Adrian Perkins’ travels and expense reports.
Hebert, 85, filed a formal complaint with the Louisiana Commission on Human Rights and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging race and age discrimination and retaliation.
Among the auditor’s findings in the audit released this week:
- Bank reconciliations for the city’s operating, payroll, and water and sewer accounts were not performed for the month of December.
- The city did not have adequate procedures to properly maintain, track, and accumulate transactions and balances in its different Property Standards receivable accounts.
- There were incorrect employment dates for three city employees and incorrect retirement system contributions for six city employees.
- The city failed to file its audit with the Legislative Auditor’s office in a timely manner.
- The city did not have procedures in place to ensure all significant account balances were properly analyzed and accurately reported.
The auditor also issued a management letter expressing concern regarding:
- Lack of evidence that some employees had completed required ethics training
- Failure to amend the city budget when revenue in its debt service fund fell short of the budgeted revenue by more than 5%
- Failure to remove the city’s previous chief financial officer from a list of approving officials for a specific project.
- Improper classification of the city’s cash and missing personnel files for new hires.
The city responded to the independent auditors' report findings with the following:
Written Policies and Procedures: "Human Resources has a system in place to track compliance with our Ethics Policy. Policies and procedures are being looked at to address violations, policy knowledge and adherence with State statutes. Our Information Technology management team is aware of the critical need to update the Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity policy. Their team has indicated they will address this exception."
Bank Reconciliations: "Finance/Accounting will review policies and procedures with staff to ensure we are compliant and timely. We also believe the recent award of a Banking RFP contract will continue to move the needle forward."
Collections: "These policies and procedures were updated this year and we will review with staff to ensure we are compliant and timely."
Credit Cards/Debit Cards/Fuel Cards/P-Cards: "A more stringent review/approval process, that includes additional oversight over procurements cards and monthly statements, is now taking place in our Purchasing division."
Payroll and Personnel: "Policies and procedures will be reviewed with staff to ensure we are compliant."
Fraud Notice: "Notice has been given to our Information Technology department to add the LLA’s website. We expect completion of this addition to our website by July 31, 2022."
Sexual Harassment: "Human Resources is now aware of this critical reporting applicable requirement of R.S. 42:344."