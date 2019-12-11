SHREVEPORT, La. - After hours of debate that lasted well into Tuesday evening, the Shreveport City Council adopted the city's 2020 budget.
Several items were amended to make sure the city doesn't go over budget. One started a long conversation about giving funding to the Shreveport Police Department for a forensics lab to enhance the use of digital devices. It passed by 6-1 with Councilman James Green voting against.
The other issue dominating budget talks was the proposal to pull money from street projects and give it to Shreveport Parks and Recreation known as SPAR. That passed 4-3, with Green, Councilman Jerry Bowman and Councilwoman LeVette Fuller voted against it.
Eventually all budget amendments passed.
"I think it was great we finished, and I mean we got the budget passed, that was the ultimate goal," said Green.
Councilman Grayson Boucher was also happy to see the budget passed.
"I would have liked to see more money go into reserve. I was very pleased that the police department got some things that they needed to make our city safer. I also have been talking about the deferred maintenance on our buildings so I was very happy to see that SPAR was able to get money for that," said Boucher.
Mayor Adrian Perkins made it clear he didn’t agree with all the amendments, but he is already looking ahead.
"A couple moments tonight got heated, but ultimately everybody really came together and worked. Some people got some victories today, some people didn't get exactly what they wanted, but we passed the budget and I'm looking forward to executing it," said Perkins.