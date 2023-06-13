SHREVEPORT, La. - Repairs for the Shreveport Police Academy firing range passed at the Shreveport City Council meeting on Tuesday at a price tag of $525,000.
Currently, the ceiling is in shreds, the ventilation system is broken, and the entire range is out of date. The damage makes the range unusable.
“The firing range is a training facility. It's a certifying facility. It’s a regional police academy. So, it's very important that we put that back into place and we were able to find a half a million dollars to supplement,” said Tom Arceneaux, Shreveport Mayor.
Currently Shreveport police officers are not even using the range. They are having to train at an outdoor range at the Downtown Airport and at the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Academy range.
No word yet on when repairs will begin.
Council members also voted on needed repairs to two Shreveport golf courses.
SPAR's request for $790,000 to repair Querbes and Huntington Park courses passed.
The funding will help repair the greens, cart paths, and irrigation systems to remain competitive with other area courses.
“Well, it's very important to have public golf courses. The greens fees are less and anybody can play without having to be a member of a private club. So, this provides a need. And I see lots of folks love to play Huntington and Querbes,” said Mayor Arceneaux.
Repairs on the two courses have already started.