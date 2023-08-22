SHREVEPORT, La. - The pay raise controversy in Shreveport divided the City Council on Tuesday as council members contemplated whether to launch an investigation.
In the end, the vote to pursue the investigation passed on a 4 to 3 vote with council members Jim Taliaferro, Grayson Boucher, Gary Brooks and Ursula Bowman voting yes and Tabatha Taylor, James Green and Alan Jackson voting no.
When the same issue came up last week, it didn't advance because the vote tied 2 to 2. Brooks and Bowman, however, changed their minds.
“Honestly, I voted to not have the special investigation. But I've had quite a few constituents express concern that they felt like we were possibly hiding something or why would we not want an investigation. So, this time around, I'm in support of it,” said Brooks.
Support for the investigation followed a recent revelation that Green, as council chairman, authorized raises for five members of the council's staff. The raises had not been approved by the full council.
Green apologized for his actions and said he only did what he saw other chairmen do before him. The council met in special session to rescind those raises.
Then on Monday, council clerk Shanerika Flemings emailed a media advisory on behalf of Jackson that included two inter-office memos that he alleged showed prior council chairmen -- Jerry Bowman and and the late James Flurry -- are the ones who signed off on raises. However, during Tuesday's meeting additional information revealed those raises were approved by the council prior to the memos being sent to HR.
Jerry Bowman also attended the meeting and addressed the council, disputing Jackson's claims on behalf of himself and Flurry.
The discussion on the investigation got heated when Taylor brought up racism as a factor in the vote.
“Systemic racism is real in this city and because the majority of us are black, here it comes. You can get mad, shake your head, do what you want to do with it. But it is,” said Taylor.
“That now we got four black folk and we don't know what they going to do. One, we as black folk, we ain't ever mess nothing up,” said Green.
Not everyone agreed with that perspective.
“Every single time is not about black and white. Sometime it's about wrong or right,” said Ursula Bowman.
Council members say they have heard strong opinions from their constituents about this issue.
“Because the taxpayers really want transparency. They want facts. They want to know how their government works. They want us to be responsible and accountable,” said Taliaferro.
Jackson maintained that he believes Green acted in good faith.
“He truly believed that he had the power. The money was already in the budget. It did not require any type of budget amendment. And normally those are the things that come back to council for a vote,” said Jackson.
City attorney Marcus Edwards said he would bring in outside counsel to conduct the investigation. He didn't have an estimated cost.