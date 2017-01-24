The Madison Park shopping center will be seeing new life thanks to a vote by Shreveport City Council this evening.
After more than five hours, the council meeting finally ended with a decision to approve a climate controlled storage facility in the old Brookshire's building. The building has been vacant for nearly 20 years, but some residents are not happy with the new potential tenant.
Multiple residents and business owners spoke out for, and against the change.The Metropolitan Planning Commission has already approved the use of this property for the facility, but the developer, Ricky Lennard, had to appeal to the council for approval to expand the property beyond 20,000 square feet.
Those who spoke out against the project said it will be an industrial use that does not fit with the residential community. They were also concerned with the ever-changing plans of the developer, and uncertainty for what the project will actually end up looking like.
"This has been a moving target from the beginning," said concerned resident James West. "We went before the MPC, the MPC told us this was a bad use for the neighborhood in their staff report, and we went before the MPC and they doubled in size a bad use."
Lennard sought to include the community on the project, altering the original plans to now include retail space, more landscaping, and a reduced foot print on the property. He also gained the support of neighboring businesses, Marilynn's place, and Exxon. Those supporting his plan said it will bring economic activity to a former vacant eyesore.
"What Ricky Lennard has planned, and what he has talked to everyone in the neighborhood, and all the business owners in the neighborhood, is to me, the best use," said Charles Klepper, owner of the Madison Park Exxon station. "For the fact it has mixed-retail, it has excellent landscaping and it brings traffic into the area."
Oliver Jenkins, council member of the district the building is located in, motioned to pass the ordinance. Stating that while it may not be exactly what they imagined for the space, it's better than the building sitting vacant for years to come.