SHREVEPORT, La. - In its final session for the year, the Shreveport City Council approved a resolution for a one-time payment for city workers. While the resolution ultimately passed without debate, it wasn't unanimous. A key sticking point is whether these payments amount to bonuses, which some council members say is against the law.
"I wish we could pay everybody more but we have to do it within constraints of our authority," said District C council member John Nickelson.
The council first voted unanimously on an amendment to clarify the money for the payments will come from the general fund operating reserves, rather than the federal CARES Act passed by congress back in the spring.
For the final tally on the resolution, Nickelson was the lone opposition vote.
"I deeply appreciate the work of the city's thousands of employees," Nickelson told KTBS after the meeting ended. "The reason why I voted against this legislation was that in my view, the state constitution prohibits us from giving bonuses to public employees."
The rest of the meeting went quickly including fast votes on the other amendments and resolutions, as well as a recognition of Sherricka Fields Jones, who is resigning as chief financial officer at the end of the year. There was also a reading of "'Twas The Night Before Christmas" as part of public comment. Each member of the council shared their wishes for a happy holiday season and more optimism heading into 2021.