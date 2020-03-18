SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport city leaders will continue to conduct public business but the way they do it in public will change in response to the governor's proclamation limiting public gathering.
The City Council will combine its administrative conferences and regular meetings so instead of meeting on Mondays and Tuesdays, they will only meet on Tuesday.
Meeting attendance will be limited to stay within the governor's guidelines. City officials urge citizens to stay home and view the meetings remotely.
Public participation can still happen remotely. Citizens can visit the City of Shreveport form center to submit a request to speak form and attach written comments via the upload button. Written public comments submitted before 3 p.m. on the day of a City Council meeting will be read aloud during the public comment period of the meeting.
Written public comments should be limited to 3 minutes of read time.
The Caddo Parish Commission on Wednesday voted to modify its April meeting schedule. The regular session meeting originally for Thursday has been cancelled, and the work session meeting scheduled for April 6 has also been cancelled.
“The Caddo Parish Commission remains committed to the health and safety of our citizens, employees and Commissioners. We continue to monitor the changing situation with our local and state partners, and will make further adjustments if needed,” said Commission President Mario Chavez.