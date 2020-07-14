SHREVEPORT, La. -- It was billed as an emergency ordinance on face masks to combat COVID-19. But after much grappling over issues, such as punishment for violators, the city council approved a mask requirement that mirrors the one already in place by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Councilman Jerry Bowman proposed the original ordinance that would've lowered the age requirement to 2 years old. Edwards' order sets the age at 8 years and up.
Bowman proposed the ordinance after a judge temporarily blocked enforcement of Mayor Perkins' mask order.
The council narrowly passed another ordinance proposed by Bowman -- a one year delay of the city's expanded smoking ban that includes bars and casinos. The council passed that ban last month, to take effect August 8. But the new measure means that date is pushed to August of 2021.
The council also unanimously passed a resolution from LeVette Fuller that calls for the U.S. Department of Justice to probe the Shreveport Police Department. The city will now ask the DOJ to review the SPD's use of force practices, handling of investigations of officer misconduct, and the departments training standards.
This follows what Fuller calls a lack of transparency by police following deaths of people involving officers, and cases of possible excessive use of force.