SHREVEPORT, La. -- It could be a happy new year for Shreveport employees -- especially first responders -- as the city council appears poised to pass pay raises.
A bi-partisan group of three members propose 13% raises for police and fire personnel which amounts to nearly $7.4 million dollars annually.
This comes after some other good news on Saturday, when voters approved a nearly $71 million bond proposal for new police and fire stations and equipment.
"On the heels of the bond passing this really sends them a message that the city cares about them. I believe they're the foundation of our city. And if we don't start taking care of them, we're going to crumble," one of the sponsors, Councilman Grayson Boucher, said.
Low pay has helped cause an officer shortage in Shreveport that now exceeds a hundred.
Police and fire personnel got raises of 4% this year. But that still lags behind officer pay across the river in Bossier City by a couple thousand dollars.
"We've got to do more to make sure that their pay is competitive with other regional law enforcement agencies. And this 13% pay raise will accomplish that," said another sponsor, Councilman John Nickelson.
Democrat LeVette Fuller is the plan's third sponsor, along with the council's two Republicans.
Asked how the city will continue to fund the higher first responder pay, Nickelson said, "We're going to collect something in the range of $14 million more in sales tax this year than is budgeted. So that alone will cover this pay raise for some time."
Boucher added of the higher revenue, "It's something that's been going on for the last three to four years. So hopefully we'll be able to sustain it with sales tax."
All other city employees could also get raises under another plan. Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration wants to set the minimum wage at $13 an hour. That would mean a 15% raise for the current lowest paid workers. That'll cost the city $3 million annually.
Funding for both measures would come from the city's reserve. The council will vote on them Tuesday.