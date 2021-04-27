SHREVEPORT, La. -- Two big issues at the city council meeting were too hot to handle -- at least as far as getting votes.
Both issues were tabled -- pay raises for the next mayor and council, as well as a firearms ordinance.
Let's take the pay raises first.
For the next elected mayor of Shreveport, pay would rise 30 percent from the current $95,600 to $125,000. And members of the 2026 city council would get a 70 percent boost, up from just over $15,000 dollars annually to $25,000. These would be the first raises for the city's elected offices in 20 years.
But a line of city public works employees watched the proceedings. Their leader, Rodriguez Hayes, told the council they've gone without any kind of raise for eight years.
It helped prompt members to delay votes on raises for the next council and mayor. That's despite a plea from one of the plan's sponsors, Councilman John Nickelson.
"There is no rational argument in my view for not incrementally adjusting the mayor's compensation after the next election to an amount that is still a tiny fraction of what the mayor was paid in 1978," Nickelson said, noting an adjustment for inflation.
But, said Councilman James Green, "If we do this, we should give every department the right to give themselves a raise."
Green said serving as a council member or mayor is more of a service than a job.
Nickelson pointed out that all city department heads, including the police and fire chiefs who were in attendance, along with a list other chief executives of local entities, are paid much more than the mayor of Shreveport currently. He says it's in the interest of better city government to raise the pay to attract more people willing to serve.
But the council narrowly voted to table the issue.
Nickelson is also the author of a proposed a gun ordinance that was postponed. It would ban leaving a firearm in an unlocked vehicle.
In hopes of boosting chances of passage, Nickelson made several changes to the plan. He cut the proposed fine in half, from $1,000 to to $500. Vehicles with guns would only have to be locked overnight between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. There's no more requirement of a locked compartment for guns. And if someone reports a stolen gun to police within 48 hours of discovering the theft, they would not be prosecuted.
"Every week for the past two and half years, constituents have been asking me -- begging me -- 'Do something about violent crime. Do something about the fact that I hear gunshots from my yard multiple times a week,'" Nickelson told his fellow council members.
He noted that hundreds of guns are being stolen from vehicles every year, which to gun crimes.
But as fellow Republican Grayson Boucher voiced reluctance to to put a mandate on legal gun owners, the council decided to also table this issue for two weeks.