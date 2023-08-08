SHEREVEPORT, La - Speed cameras in Shreveport’s school zones have produced around $2.4 million since August 2022.
On Tuesday at the Shreveport City Council meeting, the distribution of those funds was voted on.
The cameras are run by Blue Line Solutions, and many have pushed for using the money for public safety. However, the city council decided to put the money into four different pots.
The council was divided on how to distribute the funds.
Some saying majority need to go towards police and the rest to organizations such as the Gingerbread House Child Advocacy Center and North Louisiana Crime Lab.
“I always believed it was geared towards law enforcement,” said Councilman Jim Taliaferro.
Some leaned toward funding early childhood education and financial literacy.
“We want to make sure our young kids aren't growing up to be future criminals,” said councilman Alan Jackson.
“The little children are citizens as well,” said Tabatha Taylor.
The final decision, with a 4-3 vote, was to keep the money in city resources.
The funds are divided into four places:
- 40% to the Public Safety Special Revenue Fund, includes the police and fire department
- 30% to the Streets Special Revenue Fund
- 20% to the Shreveport Early Start Initiative
- 10% to Financial Empowerment Center
Many feel that all these allocations will lead to better safety.
“Early childhood is the foundation that lays the foundation for each child. If that foundation is not laid then we are running the risk that our children may not continue in learning,” Carolyn Jackson-Grace, Shreveport resident.
Councilman Jackson believes today's vote helps Shreveport in a number of ways.
“I believe that it's the best because it [encompasses] everything. When you think about that legislation, we focus on crime. We also focus on streets. Those are the two biggest things that our citizens are always screaming about the most. But we also are looking to address the true problem of crime,” said councilman Jackson.
