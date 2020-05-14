SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport City Council voted in a special meeting Thursday to fill the vacant District A seat.
Tabatha H. Taylor will serve until a special election is held on Nov. 3.
In April, Willie Bradford retired from from the council.
Qualifying for the election will take place July 15-17.
Taylor listed her qualifications for the council seat as community advocate and 10 plus years of extensive training in workforce development training programs for the community.
Taylor graduated from Southern University in 1991 cum laude with a B.A. in Mass Communications.