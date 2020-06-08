SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Shreveport City Council will hold a virtual meeting Tuesday at 3 p.m. The meeting can be viewed on the city’s Facebook page.
The following are highlights of action the council will consider:
POLICE UNIT SIGNAGE
Councilman James Green proposed a resolution asking Chief Ben Raymond to put a sign on all marked police units reading “To Serve and Protect all Citizens.” The resolution states that the signage will raise the consciousness and as a constant reminder of each officer’s obligation of every citizen.
The resolution also requests a review of the rules and regulations of the department, including training instruction material and manuals to ensure the police department serves as a “guardian and protects of all citizens and all communities in Shreveport.
AMENDING BUDGETS
The council will introduce several ordinances for budget cuts related to anticipated revenues shortfalls due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If approved, a final vote will take place June 23.
The Public Works Solid Waste Enterprise Budget will be cut by $396,000. The cut will decrease funding for personal services.
The Community Development Special Revenue Fund Budget will be deceased by $25,600 from the general fund and $100,000 from the Riverfront Fund. The cuts will decrease Community Development administration and Teenworks.
The Water & Sewerage Enterprise Fund Budget will be cut by $3.5 million. The cuts will affect personnel services, materials and supplies contractual services and improvements and equipment.
FIREWORKS
The proposed ordinance would amend the city’s existing fireworks law to make it illegal to discharge fireworks in residential areas. An exception would be granted to private property owners with permission from the Fire Department.
DIGITAL CAMERA SYSTEM
The ordinance would require all businesses that sell good or merchandise to install digital camera systems and maintain that information for at least 30 days. The cameras are to placed so they record entrances, exits, stairways, elevators, points of sale, paring lots and fueling areas. The video is to be made available to law enforcement upon request.
ANNUAL FINANCE REPORT
The ordinance extends the time for the annual financial report, requiring it to be completed from 90 days to six months so that the report and independent audit have the same deadline.
2020 AIRPORT ENTERPRISE BUDGET AMENDMENT
The ordinance reduced funding to the Airport Enterprise Fund for budget cuts expected because of revenue shortfalls blamed on the COVID-19 pandemic.
It reduces the budget by $287,000 by decreasing personal services by $28,000, contractual services by $209,000 and improvement and equipment by $50,000.
2020 STREET SPECIAL REVENUE FUND AMENDMENT
The ordinance cuts the special revenue fund for streets by almost $2.4 million. That frees up a like amount for the general fund budget.
The document states the fund transfer is necessary because of the anticipated drop in revenue during of the pandemic shutdown.
2020 CAPITAL PROJECTS FUND BUDGET
Approximately $200,000 earmarked for building improvements at the Shreveport Convention Center will be cut from the budget if the ordinance is approved. The money to fund the work was coming from the Riverfront Development Fund, which has taken a hit from the casino closures.
2020 GENERAL FUND BUDGET
One of the biggest budget adjustments would come from this ordinance, if approved, by cutting almost $7.5 million in expenses. The move is necessary to offset expected budget shortfalls.
Here’s a list of what’s proposed:
- Increase transfer from Street Special Revenue by almost $2.4 million.
- Decrease taxes and special assessments by over $4.6 million.
- Decrease transfer from Riverfront budget by $417,200.
Executive office:
- Decrease personal services by $17,800
- Decrease contractual services by $7,000
- Increase improvement and equipment by $7,000
Legal:
- Decrease legal personal services by $5,800
Property Standards:
- Decrease personal services by $62,500
- Decrease contractual services by $76,000
- Decrease other charges by $76,000
- Decrease improvement and equipment by $60,000
Human Resources:
- Decrease personal services by $60,700
Information Technology:
- Decrease personal services by $33,400
- Decrease contractual services by $170,000
SPAR:
- Decrease personal services by $1 million
- Decrease material and supplies by $100,000
- Decrease contractual services by $385,500
- Decrease improvement and equipment by $623,900
Finance:
- Decrease personal services by $213,900
- Increase contractual services by $200,000
General government
- Decrease contractual services by $25,000
- Decrease transfer to MPC fund by $40,000
- Decrease transfer to Community Development Fund by $20,000
- Decrease transfer to Water & Sewerage by $760,000
- Decrease transfer to golf by $57,000
- Decrease transfer to Solid Waste by $390,000
- Decrease other charges by $165,000
Police:
- Decrease personal services by $79,900
Fire:
- Decrease personal services by $5,600
Engineering:
- Decrease personal services by $964,300
- Decrease contractual services by $40,000
- Decrease improvement and equipment by $122,000
Public Works:
- Decrease personal services by $667,200
- Decrease materials and supplies by $100,000
- Decrease contractual services by $1 million
- Decrease improvements and equipment by $300,000