SHREVEPORT, La. -- While Mayor Adrian Perkins pulled his latest attempt at a massive bond proposal, the need to fix critical problems in Shreveport hasn't gone away. And some city council members want some action.
But how much to spend is a big question, as the city needs repairs to its infrastructure and funding for capital improvements for the police and fire departments.
The council's three GOP members, who recently briefed a meeting of the Caddo Parish Republican Party, said they'd support scaled down versions of some items that were on the administration's $207 million wish list.
A new police station to replace the crumbling one is at the top of the Republicans' priorities.
"Do we need $30 million dollars? Do we need $77 million dollars? No, we need to scale it back. But we've got to build a police station," said District D Councilman Grayson Boucher. "Our future depends on that in Shreveport. Economic development, everything depends on that."
Boucher said new business and industry will balk at locating in a city that does not adequately maintain a police force and its officers.
Fire departments needs -- from trucks to stations -- are also a priority with the Republican members.
"Everybody -- Republican, Democrat, independent -- ought to be willing to pay reasonable taxes to support public safety. It's in all of our interests that that happen," District C's John Nickelson said.
All stressed the need for more details in the plans they ask taxpayers to approve.
"We've got to be more specific," District E's James Flurry said. "And we've got to tell them exactly where we're going to spend it. And then we've got to have some oversight on it so you know and I know that it got spent where we said it was going to be spent."
Democrat Tabatha Taylor says that amid economic struggle in the COVID-19 pandemic, this is no time to rush into more bond proposals.
"We have businesses, families, homes and all those individuals who are hurting right now. And we've got to focus our attention toward that," the District A councilwoman told KTBS.
Perkins has said there's no timetable for a new bond package. He said he wants to first work on getting consensus from the council on a plan they can agree to before pitching it to voters.
Perkins withdrew his second bond package of four proposals last month, even though he said he had enough votes on the council to send it to voters.
Just 14 months prior, Shreveport voters narrowly rejected a similar -- but smaller -- $186 million package of bond proposals.
Boucher does not believe another plan will be ready for voters until next year.