With the start of a New Year combined with a new leader in the Whitehouse, 2017 is shaping up to a financially tight year for taxpayers.
"We have got to be smart or we're gonna be bankrupt, cause the money's just not there," said Shreveport City Council Chairman James Flurry.
Balancing the city budget remains at the top of the list for Shreveport City Council and handing out unnecessary funds are key to ensuring they stay on budget.
Recently one financial request stood out more than most, when in early January the Metropolitan Planning Commission, a branch of the city, requested funding for a training trip to New York.
Mark Sweeney, the Executive Director of the MPC contends the national training at the American Planning Association Conference in New York City is necessary and his office already has the funds in their yearly budget to go.
Sweeney also contends the conference is a major help for MPC Board Members in "expanding their knowledge."
"We don't designate where those conferences are and in fact the national conference is in New Orleans next year so its going to be a lot cheaper for us to go," Sweeney added.
KTBS looked into what the Big Apple trip could potentially cost taxpayers.
In addition to Sweeney, the trip will include four MPC Board Members.
Estimates totaled almost $10,000 for lodging, $2,000 for meals, and almost $6,000 for members to attend the conference. After other expenses, the grand total could be as high as $24,000.
The 2017 request is also significantly higher than previous years. Last year it cost $5,609 for two members in Phoenix and in 2015 it cost $7,719 for three members to attend the conference in Seattle.
"To me the MPC just does not get it. It's not going to do one thing for the taxpayers of Shreveport, not one thing to help this city advance with him going up there. He argued that these people aren't employees, but they're business people put on there to make decisions on recommendations, they're not planners. So its a waste of time and money," said Chairman Flurry.
City Councilman Michael Corbin added, "I think we need to have a discussion about it, its an expensive trip. Do we need to cut their budget? Maybe that's not the right way to do it. I think we need to be sensitive to the cost associated with the trip."
One recent proposal Shreveport City Council recently discussed was directly cutting the MPC's travel fund altogether.
"They're not staying at the Motel 6 where they leave the light on, they're going to be staying and wining and dining. We don't have that luxury with the city right now, " added Chairman Flurry.
In their most recent meeting, Shreveport City Council members vowed to do what it takes to get the city back on a financial track. It will be up to those same members to decide the fate of the MPC's future and its possible trip to New York City.
This issue is expected to be addressed at the next Shreveport City Council meeting on February 14th.