SHREVEPORT, La -- The city council rejected an ordinance aimed at fighting gun violence, despite pleas from Mayor Adrian Perkins, Police Chief Ben Raymond, and the Republican and Democratic co-sponsors.
Those two council members -- John Nickelson and Jerry Bowman -- were the only ones to vote for their scaled back proposal. It would have required people to lock up cars overnight if they have guns inside. Nickelson was especially frustrated during debate.
"This is absolutely a step -- a modest step, a reasonable step, a rational step -- that we can take to address gun violence. And for the life of me, I can't understand the opposition," Nickelson said as he urged for support.
But, countered Councilman James Green, "It's going to penalize innocent folk who just happen to forget they left the gun in the car."
"I don't want to do anything to put a burden on law abiding citizens," Councilman Grayson Boucher added.
Under the amended ordinance, violators would've been fined up to $500. Vehicles with guns would only have to be locked in the overnight hours from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The requirement of a locked compartment for guns was stripped from the proposal. And if someone reported a stolen gun to police within 48 hours of discovering the theft, they would not have been prosecuted.
Mayor Perkins and Chief Raymond cited statistics, such as 9 out of 10 gun crimes are committed with stolen firearms. The mayor also pointed out that 558 guns were stolen in Shreveport last year.
But it was not enough to convince council members who were skeptical that the law would do any good. Green pointed out that a thief will get into a car, whether it's locked or not.
Councilwoman LeVette Fuller said there should first be an educational campaign to encourage people to lock their cars. Boucher agreed.
Also at that meeting, Boucher withdrew his resolution to support the police chief's plan for 12-hour patrol shifts. He says there was too much confusion to overcome at the meeting. Boucher said he'll just let the Louisiana Legislature decide on its own whether to give Shreveport the approval.