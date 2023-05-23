SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Shreveport Council today passed an amendment to repeal a smoking ban at Shreveport casinos.
The vote was 4 to 2, with council members Jim Taliaferro and Grayson Boucher voting no and council members Tabatha Taylor, James Green, Ursula Bowman and Gary Brooks voting in favor. Councilman Alan Jackson was absent. Public comment on the issue consumed two hours of the council meeting.
The amendment to the city's smoking ordinance prohibits smoking on at least 25% of the floor space.
The casinos management wanted the change because business is down since the smoking ban was put in place.
The vote makes Shreveport the first municipality in Louisiana since 2008, and the first in the U.S., to withdraw smoke-free workplace protections, according to the Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living.
“Casino employees and patrons are in desperate need of these lifesaving health protections,” said Feamula Bradley, Region 7 manager of the Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living. “Breaking their promise to their constituents and putting Shreveport’s casino workers back into smoke-filled work environments after nearly two years of workplace protections sends a loud and clear message that their health is irrelevant. The council, and the casinos, know that secondhand smoke exposure is hazardous to worker health. They know it triggers heart attacks, asthma attacks, and contributes to respiratory illness and even lung cancer. Yet, they are still willing to sacrifice their largely female and Black American workforce for a perceived competitive edge.”
The City Council put its Smoke-Free Air Act in place on Aug. 8, 2020, but delayed the effective date for gaming facilities until Aug. 1, 2021. The amended law is effective June 1.