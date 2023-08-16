SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport City Council in a special meeting Wednesday morning officially rescinded $40,000 in unauthorized raises that five employees got.
But some community members and a City Council member feel more should’ve been done.
“I support you. I've talked to some of y'all and I really appreciate what you're doing. But something is wrong. Lots of things are wrong and I hope you can fix it,” said a citizen who attended the meeting.
City Council Chairman James Green took responsibility Tuesday for approving more than $40,000 in unauthorized raises for five employees on June 29. He also signed a document rescinding those raises.
But council members said since he didn’t have authority to give the raises - he didn’t have authority to take them away. So, they voted unanimously to rescind those raises.
“So, that's why we had this meeting, to put it on the record or just in case anything litigation wise was ever to come down the pike. We had covered all of our, you know, we crossed all our T's and dotted our I’s,” said Councilman Grayson Boucher.
Now, leaders are calling for additions to the city’s charter to prevent mistakes like this from happening again. But a separate motion to investigate how this happened failed by a vote of 3 to 1.
“The investigation gives the council power to subpoena. It gives the council power to hire an independent investigator outside of the city. Look, this thing started with the council, but it obviously went up the chain in the city. So there's more than just one spoke in this wheel. And we need to look at every one of those spokes without the right to subpoena and to have witnesses testify under oath. I just don't know how far we're going to get,” said Boucher.
Community members said mistakes like this lead to distrust in the council.
“If these are experts in ordinances, why did they not know that this was not a proper way to have a raise,” said a citizen who attended the meeting.
No plan was set on how the city will recoup the lost money.