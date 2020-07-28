SHREVEPORT, La. -- Crime -- and the police department's response to it -- was top of mind as the city council met in person for the first time since the coronavirus shutdown in March.
With very limited attendance, and council reps, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, and city staff all separated by 6-foot tall plexiglass, some citizens spoke about crime in their neighborhoods. But they complained that police response is lacking.
"Every time I hear the shots, that's where it's coming from. So I call the police every time," said Rudolph Glass.
"I'm like the brother. I call and I can't get nobody to respond to me," Pastor Elbert Brown echoed.
Police Chief Ben Raymond told the council that the department has lost 39 officers already this year because they can get better pay at nearby law enforcement agencies.
"Anything we can do budgetarily to give raises, especially in that lower end, as we go into the budget season, is going to be very beneficial. It's going to put a tourniquet on what have right now -- which is a femoral bleed of officers."
Councilwoman LeVette Fuller announced she'll soon offer a plan for police pay raises.
There was more good news for the SPD. McDonalds franchisee Roy Griggs, who leads the group Concerned Business People of Shreveport, formally donated $100,000 to buy 400 body cameras.