A smoother ride for a few Shreveport streets is on the way in 2017.
Shreveport is putting in 5.3 million dollars this year for more asphalt overlays on heavily-traveled streets.
District B which encompasses most of downtown will be getting the most improvements. Portions of Crockett street, Fairfield Avenue, St. Vincent, Southern Avenue, Marshall Street, and Missouri Street will all be getting re-paved with the plan. A full list can be found in the 2015-2017 Administrative Action Plan for roadway improvements.
The streets in District B are part of 23 total roads slated for overlay this year, part of the 148 street improvement projects scheduled for 2016 to 20117. City officials say 122 of those projects have been completed. As for the selection process of which streets get repaved, Jeff Everson, councilman for district B said it has to do with traffic, and the cities ability to get the most for their money. He said the streets downtown are traveled by people from all over the community, creating a higher need for repairs.
"This is a system that looks at those streets that have the highest traffic counts, those streets that have obviously the worst road conditions," said Everson. "But also compares that to planned infrastructure work that's coming up, and tries to take a smarter approach at where these streets are designed."
Everson said the city looked at things such as future sewage projects as well as the bike lane plan to aid in the selection process for streets in his district.
The city council will vote on the ordinance to use money from the Streets and Special Revenue Fund for these projects at their meeting tomorrow at 3 p.m. in Government Plaza.