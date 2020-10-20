SHREVEPORT, La. -- The checks will soon be in the mail to two contractors, after a Caddo District judge ordered the City of Shreveport to pay them for the emergency repair work they did on the city's sewerage system.
Perkins administration Chief Administrative Officer Henry Whitehorn says the checks -- totaling about $9 million dollars -- will hopefully go out this week to two contractors who weren't paid for their work.
Some of the work was done by Yor-Wic Construction at a lift station on East Stoner near the Red River. Pulley Construction worked at five different locations. The projects were in early 2019.
Whitehorn says the emergency work did not have to go out for public bid. But the city overlooked something in the process.
"We discovered that the work was performed without the required emergency declaration," he explained. "It was over the threshold amount for the public bid law. And once we discovered that it was beyond the scope of the public bid law, we asked for an AG's opinion."
Whitehorn says that attorney general's opinion meant that in order for the city to avoid paying a penalty of $50,000 dollars for each payment, the two contractors had to take the city to court to get paid.
"We wanted to pay, but we couldn't based on the bid law requirements," Whitehorn says.
Since this dragged out almost two years, Pulley Construction will get nearly $4.7 million dollars, plus more than $700,000 in interest. Yor-Wic Construction will get nearly $3.8 million dollars, including interest. The city also paid each company's court costs, totaling almost $770.
And it's not quite over yet. Whitehorn says the city is finalizing another settlement with Wicker Construction for about $100,000.
He says the money will be paid out of the city's water and sewer enterprise fund.
"We have the money," Whitehorn said.
City Councilman John Nickelson says the city has now corrected an administrative procedure that was in place before the Perkins administration took office.
"The administration has corrected this inconsistency, and I do not anticipate the problem will recur." Nickelson said.
On a sad note, Linda Wicker says that her husband, David Wicker, Sr., who owned Yor-Wic Construction, passed away one week ago after a battle with cancer. So he did not see closure on his demand for payment.