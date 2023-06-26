SHREVEPORT, La. - Refrigerators full of spoiled food have been thrown out and the food bank has been helping restock people’s groceries. The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana is set up year round to respond to disasters, but even they need help replenishing their stocks.
“The need is huge and we would love any assistance we can get to replenish the food in our warehouse. We have the ability, infrastructure, trucks, coolers. The only thing that’s missing is the food," Martha Marak says.
Unprecedented storm damage on June 16 left facilities that were setup to help respond to disaster without power. Before the storm, the Caddo Parish Commission passed funding for a community lighthouse program. It's a solar powered shelter that distributes food, water, and electricity.
Morning Star Baptist Church and The Highland Center will operate as their own solar powered microgrid to distribute power in case of emergency. Representatives of the program asked the city council to consider helping fund the project, saying that the storms are evidence enough of the need to prepare a more resilient infrastructure in case of disaster.
For those with severe roof damage, unless there is a declaration of a natural disaster from President Biden, the city can’t use community development funds to help cover home damage.
The city will be launching a roof fixing program next week and applications will be made available to anyone with roof damage. Citizens can also get help paying for meters that were damaged by the storms.