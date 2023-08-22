SHREVEPORT, La. - The pay raise controversy in Shreveport divided the city council on Tuesday as they contemplated whether to launch an investigation. The vote to pursue the investigation passed with a 4 to 3 vote.
Some changed their minds from the last investigation vote of 2 to 2.
“Honestly, I voted to not have the special investigation, but I've had quite a few constituents express concern that they felt like we were possibly hiding something or why would we not want an investigation. So, this time around, I'm in support of it,” said Gary Brooks, District B, Shreveport City Council.
The discussion on the investigation got heated.
“Systemic racism is real in this city and because the majority of us are black. Here it comes. You can get mad, shake your head, do what you want to do with it. But it is,” said Tabatha Taylor, District A, Shreveport City Council.
“That now we got four black folk and we don't know what they going to do. One we as black folk, we ain't ever mess nothing up,” said James Green, District F, Chairman of Shreveport City Council.
Not everyone agreed with that perspective.
“Every single time is not about black and white. Sometime it's about wrong or right,” said Ursula Bowman, District G, Shreveport City Council.
Council members say they have heard strong opinions from their constituents about this issue.
“Because the taxpayers really want transparency. They want facts. They want to know how their government works. They want us to be responsible and accountable,” said Jim Taliaferro, District C, Shreveport City Council.
Councilman Alan Jackson, District E, said that he believes Green acted in good faith.
“He truly believed that he had the power. The money was already in the budget. It did not require any type of budget amendment. And normally those are the things that come back to council for a vote,” said Jackson.
Jackson presented information Monday that he said indicated two former council chairmen also gave raises without council approval. However, one of those chairmen, former council member Jerry Bowman, attended Tuesday's meeting and disputed that on behalf of himself and the late James Flurry.