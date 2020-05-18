SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport City Council's newest member took the oath of office Monday.
Tabatha H. Taylor was appointed by the council last week to serve District A until a special election is held on Nov. 3.
Taylor replaces Willie Bradford, who retired from the council in April.
Qualifying for the election will take place July 15-17.
Taylor listed her qualifications for the council seat as community advocate and 10 plus years of extensive training in workforce development training programs for the community.
Taylor graduated from Southern University in 1991 cum laude with a B.A. in Mass Communications.