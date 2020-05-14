SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport City Court will open May 18 and resume normal hours of operation.
The Shreveport City Court will be following all Phase One guidelines as set forth by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
There will be new procedures to follow while in the courthouse. What the public needs to know:
- Courtrooms will be limited to 25% occupancy and further limited for seating to maintain 6 feet social distancing.
- Due to the limited number of seats available in the courtrooms, only people who have business with the court will be allowed in the courthouse. Court officials ask the public to plan in advance to have someone watch their children while coming to court.
- The public will be required to wear a face covering or mask while in the courthouse.
- The public will be required to have their temperature checked before proceeding past the security station located at the front entrance.
- The public will maintain social distancing in lobbies and offices located within the courthouse.
Visit the Shreveport City Court’s webpage for any updates.