SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr., 55, fell overboard from a boat while on vacation near Destin, Florida.
The City Marshal's Office and the Coast Guard confirmed his disappearance Friday morning.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Caldwell leaned over the left side of his vessel to retrieve his hat, lost his footing and fell in the water northeast of Crab Island in Marler Bayou Thursday evening.
Melissa Smith, a spokeswoman for the state agency, said Caldwell went under the water and did not resurface.
The Coast Guard, Florida wildlife agents and the Destin Fire Department continue their search for Caldwell with drivers in the water.
"We ask everyone to keep Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr., his family, and the Marshal’s Office in your thoughts and prayers. We also ask for you to respect his family’s privacy during this trying time. The Shreveport City Marshal’s Office will release any additional updates once available," the City Marshal's Office said in a news release.