SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr., 55, fell overboard from a boat while on vacation near Destin, Florida.
The City Marshal's Office and the Coast Guard confirmed his disappearance Friday morning.
Coast Guard said Caldwell fell overboard 100 yards off Marler Bayou Thursday evening.
No body has not been recovered, according to the Coast Guard.
The City Marshal's Office said in a news release "We ask everyone to keep Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr., his family, and the Marshal’s Office in your thoughts and prayers. We also ask for you to respect his family’s privacy during this trying time. The Shreveport City Marshal’s Office will release any additional updates once available."