Have an outstanding warrant in the city of Shreveport? Saturday could be your lucky day. The Shreveport City Marshal's Office will be holding its 9th annual Amnesty Day on Saturday, February 25 from 8am-5pm.
On this date, anyone who has outstanding warrants through Shreveport City Court can have their warrants recalled and a new court date scheduled without fear of being arrested or additional fees. In addition, anyone with delinquent fines can get a new payment schedule. Again, this is only for warrants and fines issued through Shreveport City Court.
Marshal Charlie Caldwell encourages anyone who thinks that they may have an outstanding warrant or delinquent fines to take advantage of this opportunity. The individual must come in person with their ID in order to reschedule a court date. The location is the Shreveport City Marshal's Office in the Shreveport City Courthouse located at 1244 Texas Avenue.
For more information call the Shreveport City Marshal's Office at (318) 673-6800.