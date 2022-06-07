SHREVEPORT, La - Shreveport's five city pools opened on time Tuesday.
It's been a long and winding road for the SPAR pools. Most will remember from last month that Rock Solid's contract with the city was not renewed after 13 years and Atlanta-based USA Management was set to take over. But, that didn't happen because, according to Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, USA Management turned down the contract and the terms that would have paid them $125,000.
With that chapter of the pools saga now out of the way, the city has kids in pools all across Shreveport on warm sunny day.
"I've thought a lot about the last month and where we're at and I'm so grateful for where we're at and grateful that we've been able to work together. I've had some really great relationships the last couple weeks with SPAR. Super excited about us getting to continue to impact our community through these pools," said Shelly McMillian, Rock Solid executive director.
And despite the lifeguard shortage reported at swimming pools all across the country and elsewhere in the ArkLaTex, McMillian said she is fully staffed. In fact, she has a surplus of lifeguards right now.
McMillian hopes to also once again offer free swimming lessons very soon.