SHREVEPORT, La. - The fourth Love Shreveport Citywide Cleanup took place Saturday morning.
The cleanup began at 8 a.m. and wrapped up around noon at the Shreveport fairgrounds. Over 700 volunteers participated in 48 groups participated and took part in cleaning up over 10,000 pounds of garbage in Shreveport neighborhoods. The Shreveport Police Department had a team of 62 members and collected the most trash of over 8,000 pounds, not including tires.
"We're thrilled to have a huge group turnout today. we're thrilled to be able to celebrate with them," said Donna Curtis, Executive Director of Shreveport Green. "If you have a neighborhood and you're interested in getting it cleaned up, just call our neighborhood program. We do neighborhood cleanups just about every weekend."
It feels really good to have received this award," said Irma Rogers, President Of Martin Luther King Development Corporation and member of the winning group with most volunteers. "We've had support from Green Oaks Academy for several years. A portion of these proceeds will go to the schools in neighborhoods for various activities."
"We've always liked helping in the cleanups," said Ashton Boeyer, Southwood High School President, African American Studies. "We were competitors at Southwood so we were trying to do the best that we could and contribute the most that we could."
Click here to sign up for neighborhood cleanups or call 318-219-1888.