Shreveport community celebrates Hank Williams Sr.'s 100th birthday

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport community celebrates the late Hank Williams Sr.'s birthday this Sunday. He would have been 100 years old.
At 2 pm in front of the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, the community celebrated with a sing-along, a mayor's proclamation and birthday cake.
The sing along honored his life and legacy.
“Hank Williams would not be Hank Williams without Shreveport and Bossier City. So we like to get up, scream that from the rooftops, that if you're going to talk about Hank Williams, you got to mention Shreveport. You got to mention Bossier City,” said Winston Hall, a local entertainer.
Hank Williams Sr. rose to fame while performing weekly on the Louisiana Hayride radio program, in Shreveport.
Bruce Flett, a Shreveport native, says Williams Sr. changed Shreveport when he arrived, in 1948.
“It changed this whole one-horse town, [Shreveport] became a different place. I mean, he was a genius. He was wild. He was, you know, rowdy. And he was colorful and really interesting cat,” said Flett.
Williams Sr. performed on the radio his hit songs "Jambalaya" and "Lovesick Blues", one of the many songs performed at his birthday celebration.
Williams Sr. is also known for his time at the Grand Ole Opry, where he was later fired and returned home to Shreveport, going back to the Louisiana Hayride.
Williams Sr. died a few months later.
Linda Houston, who attended the sing along, hopes this celebration shares music history to the younger generations.
“I mean, they're young. They're too young and they need to be taught… about this. And that way I mean more people would know about it,” said Houston.
Williams Sr. left the world with 225 songs and about 10 million albums sold.
Williams Sr.’s legacy also lives on as he is in the Country Hall of Fame, Songwriters Hall of Fame, and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame