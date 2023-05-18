SHREVEPORT, La. - Big changes are ahead for Shreveport thanks to some unused money the city has left over from incomplete projects.
Mayor Tom Arceneaux moved funding from other areas to provide $11 million for road repairs, blight, streetlight maintenance and demolition. Out of that, $9.5 million will be designated for street construction and reconstruction.
In 2022, the city council budgeted $9 million for road repairs. City Engineer Patrick Furlong told the council in February it would cost another million for street repairs due to inflation. Six months prior, he told the council an additional $3 million was needed for a total of $4 million in additional funding.
Council members unanimously approved a new $11 million budget.
"I'm thinking that we're going to probably start fairly quickly because the money has now been allocated for it. So, I think that those repairs are going to start, and you're going to see some major repairs going on around the city," Councilman Grayson Boucher said.
Council members submitted a priority list for the streets they want to make sure receive maintenance.
The remaining $1.5 million will be divided in thirds going towards streetlight maintenance, blight and grass cutting and demolition of substandard houses.