SHREVEPORT, La. – Just before a vote that would end her position as council clerk, Shanerika Flemings went on a more than 8-minute tirade about her bosses – the City Council members – with accusations ranging from the use of racial slurs to unprofessionalism.
Her fiery comments failed to dissuade the majority from terminating her immediately but did illicit applause from an audience of supporters.
Flemings was fired on a 4 to 3 vote, with council members Gary Brooks, Ursula Bowman, Jim Taliaferro and Grayson Boucher voting in favor and James Green, Tabatha Taylor and Alan Jackson voting against.
Brooks was the one who pushed to end Flemings’ employment. He had it added to the agenda but did not provide details at Monday’s administrative meeting. Tuesday, Brooks simply said it was time to move in a different direction.
Bowman, who seconded his motion, said her decision was based on multiple complaints from several employees inside the clerk’s office.
“You know who you are and you know what you said and I took it seriously,” Bowman said.” Then to Green she said she had told him the council clerk's office "was on fire and nothing was done.”
Flemings was hired as council clerk in February on a 4 to 3 vote. She previously served as executive counsel to former Mayor Adrian Perkins. Her name was the only one submitted by Green for the clerk’s position – a move some felt limited the ability to widen the pool of applicants.
Prior to Flemings’ comments, Green said he received information from her regarding the insubordination of R.J. Johnson, hired in February for the newly created position of director of council affairs. Green said he did not talk to any council members about firing Johnson; only that he wanted the word to get back to him.
Green said he just wanted the council staff to work together. “Maybe I used the wrong strategy,” Green said.
That incident happened before Green – without council approval – gave pay raises to the council staff, including Flemings.
Jackson said he had not heard of any complaints about the council staff, so he wanted to hear from Flemings, who said she prepared a written statement.
Flemings blamed “baseless allegations of wrongdoing” and “assassination of my character” behind the move to fire her. She gave examples where she said she had been complimented on her work, even from the three council members who did not initially vote for her appointment to the position.
Flemings said she was “publicly humiliated” a month ago when she learned about the raise she was given that she did not know anything about. Flemings said she was surprised Friday when she learned her employment status was being placed on the agenda.
Flemings said she has not been given any verbal warnings, counseling or a performance review since she started work. She blamed the move to get rid of her on what she called a “series of instances” where she either spoke out against something she didn’t agree with or rejected invitations that she believed was “inappropriate.”
Fleming brought up a social event where she said Bowman “allowed” Brooks, who is white, to use the n-word. Flemings said she gave him “push back” and said it wasn’t OK to use that word. Flemings said Bowman said nothing, while the wife of another council member who heard it left the gathering.
She also accused Brooks of making other racially-motivated statements, including that “black women like him” and other white men can’t get away with saying things he says about black women. Then Flemings said Brooks said since she’s working in the office he might stop by more often. Flemings said she shrugged it off as him “having too much to drink.”
“But hearing him say the n-word I knew he thought he could say and do what he wanted,” Flemings said.
Additional invitations from Bowman and Brooks for social drinks were declined after that, Flemings said, adding she stopped responding to Brooks’ texts after hours and invitations to join him at his bar for steaks and drinks.
Flemings accused Brooks of asking her to draft legislation that he knew would only affect Club Haze and “piss them off.” She said she told him he should not target one business since he is a business owner himself. She then talked to the city attorney about it.
Flemings then turned her criticism to Bowman, saying the council woman had been vocal about her disapproval of her speaking to Johnson about his job performance. Fleming accused Bowman of making personal remarks about Johnson’s appearance and sitting in his office “doing nothing.”
Fleming said she was only bringing up all the allegations because it appears “I am being punished because I didn’t go along with everything these council members have said or done. I am being professionally punished for personal reasons.”
Flemings said in the past month multiple people have told her they’ve asked Bowman what her “problem is with me, and her response has been, ‘I just don’t like that bitch.’ With no other explanation.”
Flemings said she’s been accused of having an “over-inflated ago,” which she said is because she has an opinion. … I unapologetically use my voice.”
She expressed her love for Shreveport and her position but said she was not begging to stay in the position. She said she only wanted to “lay out the facts to the public” to draw its own conclusion.
There was no rebuttal from any council members, and Green quickly called for the vote.
After the meeting, Bowman told KTBS all of Flemings' accusations are untrue.
This is not the first time Flemings has come under fire. During the Perkins administration, she was the one who gave the order for the city to switch its insurance policies.
At the time, Perkins had not yet taken office, meaning Fleming was a private citizen and not a city employee with authority to make that call. A city officials said later said Flemings was conveying the wishes of Perkins. As a result of the action, the city paid more in coverage with higher deductibles.