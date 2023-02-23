SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport clerk of council Kendra Joseph has resigned.
In a letter to the City Council dated today, Joseph said she accepted the role to be a help to the city but has discovered "our interests do not align."
"My skills and abilities have been severely underutilized; instead, I have been undermined, disrespected and used as a target as you fight amongst yourselves. I am not confident that in continuing my service I would be supported in this role by you," she wrote.
Joseph said her resignation is immediate. She was appointed to the position last fall.