SHREVEPORT, La. – Mayor Tom Arceneaux’s recommendation to move the interim chief administrative officer to a permanent position hit a bump this week when a councilman questioned his contract arrangement.
City Councilman Alan Jackson during Monday’s administrative meeting asked interim city attorney Zelda Tucker for information on interim CAO Tom Dark’s current contract. Jackson questioned whether Dark's professional service contract violates the state’s bid law since it did not go out for open bid.
Jackson said he wanted to make sure the city is not in violation and if the city is covered with any authorizations Dark has signed to this point as a contract employee.
Chairman James Green asked who drew up Dark’s contract. Tucker said Dark sent a draft but she added to it.
Green also asked if it was legal to draft the contract without a request for proposals.
Tucker said she drafted the employment contract because it was her understanding Dark needed one as interim CAO.
Green also asked if the city has any other employment contracts.
Tucker said she would research the questions posed by the council members and have a response by week’s end.
During Tuesday’s regular meeting, the administration’s recommendation to move Dark from interim, along with a request to make Sherricka Jones the permanent finance director, were postponed for two weeks. The vote was 6 to 1.
The council clerk said a second letter was received Monday from Arceneaux amending Dark’s base salary from $168,500 to $225,000.