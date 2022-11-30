SHREVEPORT, La. - There's been a lot of attention on the runoff election for mayor in the city of Shreveport. But there's also a runoff in City Council District E.
District E encompasses Southern Hills and some of the Cedar Grove neighborhood and will feature a runoff between Republican Tony Nations, who served as the president of the Caddo Parish School Board for the past year, a Democrat Alan Jackson, who is the director of financial aid and scholarships at Grambling State University.
Both candidates see crime as the one of the biggest issues Shreveport needs to address.
"The bad citizens, what I call them, in this city are still the minority. They don't outweigh the good citizens. What I'm trying to do in my district is say, 'Hey we outnumber the bad people.' With your help, with me leading by example, we can stand up, we can put a stop to crime ourselves," said Jackson.
"We have a major problem with crime. We have a major problem with blight, commercial and residential properties. We have an issue with infrastructure not being up to speed with a city our size. We have lots of issues that don't attract people to come to Shreveport whether starting a new business or just looking to move here. We need to give them more reasons to see Shreveport in a positive light," said Nations.
What do they want voters to know about them going into this election:
"I'm new to politics, but I'm not new to helping people. My purpose has always been to help people, whether that be helping students get into college and financing their education or helping a person qualify for a house. So understanding the problem and being responsive to the problem and creating solutions so people can get the things they need in order to be happy," said Jackson.
"The future of Shreveport is on the ballot in a real sense. If you're satisfied with the status quo, what's been going on in Shreveport for last several years, I'm probably not your candidate. But if you are looking for change, a way to move forward, a way to achieve all of our great potential then I'm your guy," said Nations.
The runoff election is Dec. 10. Early voting ends Saturday.