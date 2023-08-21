SHREVEPORT La. - Councilman Alan Jackson defended a fellow councilman during a committee meeting Monday, saying criticism about unauthorized council staff pay raises was unwarranted given actions of prior council leaders.
Jackson, who also chairs the council's Audit and finance committee, shared shared copies of two inter-office memos from previous council chairmen Jerry Bowman and James Flurry, who also approved pay raises during their tenures.
Jackson also pointed out a section of the city ordinance that states, "the chair shall supervise all employees of the council." He says it's unclear of what "supervise" means and entails.
“All I did was what I thought was right to do. I didn’t know about the gray area. I just knew what I knew or what I thought I knew,” City Council Chairman James Green said last week when he apologized for his actions.
Some council members said Green shouldn't have taken the action on his own; it should have been decided by the entire council.
“The main thing that we're trying to demonstrate is a pattern and that pattern shows that previously our chairs had the power in order to enact raises on their own without coming back before City Council because the money for the raises were already in the budget,” said Jackson.
“I think previous chairs have done it. I don't think that necessarily means that previous chairs had authorization to do it,” said city attorney Marcus Edwards.
The City Council will vote Tuesday on whether to call an investigation.
“I don't think an investigation is needed. I feel like that's not a good use of the taxpayers’ dollars. This was a simple mistake and when I say a simple mistake, that our chair simply thought that he was doing what other chairs have done in the past,” said Jackson.
The meeting is at 3 p.m. at Government Plaza.
Jackson also released a statement Monday: