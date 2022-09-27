SHREVEPORT, La. – The owner of one of the city’s oldest buildings in downtown Shreveport that was destroyed by fire last week still has plans to do something with the property.
Meanwhile, he’ll make sure what’s left of the old building is removed and it's secured for public safety, property standards Director Terrence Green told City Council members Tuesday.
Green gave an update on the building – once home to Sportspage and Humpfrees – as well as the former Fairfield Avenue condos, which were destroyed by fire in April 2021.
The owners of both properties have been cited, Green said.
The owner of the old Humpfrees responded quickly to say he agrees with the property standards request to demolish what’s left of the front and north side wall. Green said the owner also said he’ll send someone immediately to secure a few open areas within the fenced-in site.
The owner wants to meet with the city attorney, mayor, council members and the historical society to determine what he can and cannot do with the property going forward.
As for the Fairfield Avenue condos, Green said the owner was first cited on July 8 and signs were posted on the property. A second inspection notice was mailed today.
This property, however, is tied up in litigation, Green said. It not only involved the homeowners association but owners of the individual condos themselves.
“There is a lot of litigation going on,” Green said.
He plans to schedule a meeting with the homeowners association and city attorney to see if cleanup of the property can be expedited.
Councilman Grayson Boucher said he would like information on what can be done with similar properties scattered across the city. He referred to a house near Centenary College that he said was burned before he was elected.
“I don’t see why a building that’s burned should sit there for a year unless it was tied up in litigation,” he said.